App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chartered plane crashes in Ghatkopar; fire-brigade teams rush to spot

The fire brigade teams have rush to the spot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Source: Twitter/Dharmendra Jore.
Source: Twitter/Dharmendra Jore.

A chartered plane has crashed in an open area near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar in Mumbai, reported ANI.

According to details available, the plane has crashed in Sarvodaya nagar in Ghatkopar west. At least two persons are said to have died in the accident. Authorities say at least four or five people were on board.

The plane that crashed was owned by the Pan Parag group. The plane was supposed to land in Juhu, according to media reports.

Fire brigade teams have been rushed to the spot.

related news

Mumbai Police have said that further investigation is under way.

"The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai's Ghatkopar) does not belong to the Uttar Pradesh government. The state government had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad," Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi said.

More details are awaited.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 02:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.