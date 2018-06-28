Chartered plane crashes in Ghatkopar; fire-brigade teams rush to spot

A chartered plane has crashed in an open area near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar in Mumbai, reported ANI.

According to details available, the plane has crashed in Sarvodaya nagar in Ghatkopar west. At least two persons are said to have died in the accident. Authorities say at least four or five people were on board.

The plane that crashed was owned by the Pan Parag group. The plane was supposed to land in Juhu, according to media reports.



A chartered plane has crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where construction work was going on. Further investigation underway: #Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/KdYIWp0nJZ

— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Fire brigade teams have been rushed to the spot.

Mumbai Police have said that further investigation is under way.



"The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai's Ghatkopar) does not belong to the Uttar Pradesh government. The state government had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad," Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi said.

More details are awaited.