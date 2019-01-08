App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi; discuss plans to take on BJP

Naidu will be meeting a host of other opposition leaders, including NCP's Sharad Pawar and NC leader Abdullah.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence here and is learnt to have discussed plans of uniting all opposition parties against the BJP.

According to sources, this is the second round of meeting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was having with leaders of opposition parties to cobble up a united platform to take on the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Naidu will be meeting a host of other opposition leaders, including NCP's Sharad Pawar and NC leader Abdullah.

Ever since the TDP moved out of the NDA, Naidu has been seeking to forge an anti-BJP front.

He has maintained that it was a "democratic compulsion" to bring together all parties on a common platform to "save the country and save the people".
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

