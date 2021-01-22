Ensure National Flags made of paper are used, say no to plastic flags: Centre to states

Indian National Flag

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all state & union territory governments asking them to ensure that the general public does not use Indian flags made of plastic.

The advisory also urged the governments to strictly comply with the Flag Code of India (2002) and The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The advisory dated January 12 asks state governments to undertake mass awareness programs regarding the use of flags made of paper only and to educate the public about the right way of disposal of the flag, in private to maintain its dignity.

“It has been brought to the notice of this ministry that on the occasions of important national, cultural, and sports events, national flags made of plastic are being used in place of paper flags.

"Since plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags, these do not get decomposed for a long time; and ensuring appropriate disposal of national flag made of plastic with dignity is a practical problem,” MHA said.

According to The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 the act of disrespecting the Indian National Flag, either in public or any other place, by physically mutilating or verbally disrespecting, is punishable with a fine, imprisonment up to three years, or both.