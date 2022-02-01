MARKET NEWS

    Centre extends work from home for 50% staffers below level of Under Secretary till February 15

    Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST
    Representative image

    The Centre extended work from home arrangement for 50 per cent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary till February 15, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices.

    The Personnel Ministry had on January 3 issued an order allowing work from home 50 per cent of employees below the level of Under Secretary till January 31, because of the rise in Covid cases.

    In an order issued on Monday extending the arrangements till February 15, it said Central government officers and staffers will have to follow staggered timing — 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm — to avoid overcrowding in offices.

    "Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home. A roster may be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned," it had said.

    All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above are to attend office regularly, the order stated. Personnel Ministry also extended the suspension of biometric attendance for the employees till February 15.

    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    It had earlier this month suspended the marking of biometric attendance for all its employees till January 31, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of COVID-19.
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 07:13 am
