you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCEA approves recapitalisation of RRBs

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar said that the recapitalization of RRBs will improve their Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on March 25 approved a Rs 1,340 crore recapitalisation plan for regional rural banks (RRB).

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar said that the recapitalization of RRBs will improve their Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio.

The central government will provide Rs 670 crore and an equal amount will come from the banks for recapitalisation.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #banking #Business #CCEA #India #RRB

