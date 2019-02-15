Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:02 PM IST

Bikaner land scam case: ED attaches Robert Vadra's assets worth Rs 4.62 crore

The ED had registered a criminal case in connection with the deal in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and charge sheets filed by Rajasthan Police after the tehsildar of Bikaner complained about alleged forgery in the allotment of land in the area.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm linked to Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, in connection with the Bikaner land scam case.

"The attached assets include movable assets amounting to Rs 18,59,500 pertaining to four individuals and one immovable property situated at 268, Sukhdev Vihar in New Delhi to the extent of Rs 4,43,36,550 owned by Robert Vadra's company Ms Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd (now LLP)," the agency said.

The ED had registered a criminal case in connection with the deal in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and charge sheets filed by Rajasthan Police after the tehsildar of Bikaner complained about alleged forgery in the allotment of land in the area, considered sensitive due to its proximity to the Indo-Pak border.

On Tuesday, Vadra and his mother Maureen had appeared before the ED in Jaipur. Congress general secretary and Vadra's wife Priyanka Gandhi had accompanied them to the probe agency's office.

Last week, the ED had quizzed Vadra in Delhi for three days in connection with a money laundering probe against him for allegedly procuring assets abroad in an illegal manner.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:00 pm

