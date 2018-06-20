App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 20, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Subramanian quits LIVE: No firm date fixed for my departure, says CEA

Live updates of the press conference being held by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian after he resigned due to family commitments.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 04:40 PM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 04:39 PM (IST)

    The outgoing Chief Economic Advisor has concluded his press conference.

  • Jun 20, 04:38 PM (IST)

    NCLT process offers a legal framework for providing resolution: Subramanian

  • Jun 20, 04:33 PM (IST)

    It is incumbent upon us, especially people like me, to acknowledge that there are things we did not get right: Subramanian

  • Jun 20, 04:32 PM (IST)

    Would like alcohol to also come under the GST at some point: Subramanian

  • Jun 20, 04:28 PM (IST)

    Not given up idea of Universal Basic Income: Subramanian

    ‘Have not given up on the idea of Universal Basic Income. Policies will have to navigate through the goof times as well as challenging times,’ Subramanian has said.

  • Jun 20, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Subramanian on CEAs for various states

    Subramanian: There was lot of demand for creating something like the Office of the CEA in various states. Many Chief Ministers were open to the role of the CEA for their states. I wish I would had time and the bandwidth to implement the Office of CEA in the states.

  • Jun 20, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Diagnosing the twin balance sheet issue and carbon imperialism were highlights for me: Subramanian

  • Jun 20, 04:18 PM (IST)

    Subramanian: No firm date of departure fixed yet

    “No firm date has been fixed as my last date,” Subramanian has said while addressing the media.

    “Hard deadline of my date of departure is September,” he added.

  • Jun 20, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Subramanian: I will always be committed to serving the country at all times in the future. It is encouraging what is happening with respect to the GST revenues.

  • Jun 20, 04:16 PM (IST)

    Subramanian: It has been an amazing, almost four-year stint. I will go back with best of memories of my tenure. This is the best job I ever had and probably ever will.

  • Jun 20, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Arvind Subramanian has said, “My Departure is entirely for personal reasons.”

  • Jun 20, 04:11 PM (IST)

    Arvind Subramanian has begun his press conference.

  • Jun 20, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Arvind Subramanian is expected to address the media shortly.

  • Jun 20, 03:50 PM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Subramanian confirms development through a Tweet

    Few minutes later, Subramanian confirmed the development to twitter.

    "Profoundly grateful & humbled by these extraordinarily generous words by Minister Arun Jaitley announcing my decision to return-for personal reasons-to researching & writing. CEA job most rewarding, fulfilling, exciting I have ever had," he said.

  • Jun 20, 03:45 PM (IST)

    CEA Subramanian on his way out, says Arun Jaitley through Facebook post

    In a Facebook post that signals that Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian is on his way out, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written a thank you note to Subramanian.

    The post said that Subramanian wants to go back to the United States due to family commitments. There are no details though as to when he will be leaving or who will succeed.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.