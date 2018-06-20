Arvind Subramanian quits LIVE: No firm date fixed for my departure, says CEA

CEA Subramanian on his way out, says Arun Jaitley through Facebook post

In a Facebook post that signals that Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian is on his way out, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written a thank you note to Subramanian.

The post said that Subramanian wants to go back to the United States due to family commitments. There are no details though as to when he will be leaving or who will succeed.