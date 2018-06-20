Arvind Subramanian quits LIVE: No firm date fixed for my departure, says CEA

Live now
Jun 20, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Not given up idea of Universal Basic Income: Subramanian
Subramanian on CEAs for various states
Subramanian: No firm date of departure fixed yet
Arvind Subramanian: My Departure is entirely for personal reasons
Subramanian confirms development through a Tweet
CEA Subramanian on his way out, says Arun Jaitley through Facebook post
The outgoing Chief Economic Advisor has concluded his press conference.
NCLT process offers a legal framework for providing resolution: Subramanian
It is incumbent upon us, especially people like me, to acknowledge that there are things we did not get right: Subramanian
Would like alcohol to also come under the GST at some point: Subramanian
Not given up idea of Universal Basic Income: Subramanian
‘Have not given up on the idea of Universal Basic Income. Policies will have to navigate through the goof times as well as challenging times,’ Subramanian has said.
Subramanian on CEAs for various states
Subramanian: There was lot of demand for creating something like the Office of the CEA in various states. Many Chief Ministers were open to the role of the CEA for their states. I wish I would had time and the bandwidth to implement the Office of CEA in the states.
Diagnosing the twin balance sheet issue and carbon imperialism were highlights for me: Subramanian
Subramanian: No firm date of departure fixed yet
“No firm date has been fixed as my last date,” Subramanian has said while addressing the media.
“Hard deadline of my date of departure is September,” he added.
Subramanian: I will always be committed to serving the country at all times in the future. It is encouraging what is happening with respect to the GST revenues.
Subramanian: It has been an amazing, almost four-year stint. I will go back with best of memories of my tenure. This is the best job I ever had and probably ever will.
Arvind Subramanian has said, “My Departure is entirely for personal reasons.”
Arvind Subramanian has begun his press conference.
Arvind Subramanian is expected to address the media shortly.
Subramanian confirms development through a Tweet
Few minutes later, Subramanian confirmed the development to twitter.
"Profoundly grateful & humbled by these extraordinarily generous words by Minister Arun Jaitley announcing my decision to return-for personal reasons-to researching & writing. CEA job most rewarding, fulfilling, exciting I have ever had," he said.
CEA Subramanian on his way out, says Arun Jaitley through Facebook post
In a Facebook post that signals that Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian is on his way out, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written a thank you note to Subramanian.
The post said that Subramanian wants to go back to the United States due to family commitments. There are no details though as to when he will be leaving or who will succeed.