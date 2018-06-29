App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Army major arrested in murder case sent to 14-days judicial custody

Major Nikhil Handa was arrested on June 24 from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for his alleged involvement in the killing of another Major's wife in west Delhi on Saturday.

An Army major, arrested for allegedly killing another officer's wife, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.

Major Nikhil Handa was arrested on June 24 from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for his alleged involvement in the killing of another Major's wife in West Delhi on Saturday.

The woman's body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Initially, the police was informed that a woman had died in an accident but when they inspected the body her throat was slit.

The accused had allegedly run a car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident, the police has alleged.

The woman was earlier dropped at the Army Base Hospital in her husband's official vehicle.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 06:00 pm

