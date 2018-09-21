App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anil Kumar Chaudhary appointed new SAIL chairman

The post of SAIL chairman fell vacant on June 30 with the retirement of P K Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anil Kumar Chaudhary has been appointed as the new chairman of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), a government order said Friday. Chaudhary, at present, has been serving as the Director (Finance) in the country's largest steel making company.

The post of SAIL chairman fell vacant on June 30 with the retirement of P K Singh.

The order issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said Chaudhary will be in the post till his superannuation in December, 2020.

The top appointments-making panel also deputed P K Rath as CMD of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). He has been serving as the Director (operations) in the same company, the second largest steel-making firm in the public sector.

The ACC also appointed V Gopi Suresh Kumar as Director (Projects) in RITES Limted, a railway consultancy firm. Currently, Kumar is serving as the executive director in the EPIL.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Steel Authority of India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.