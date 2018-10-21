App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 21, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amritsar Train Accident Highlights: At least 58 dead; CM Amarinder Singh orders magisterial inquiry

Eight trains have been canceled, five diverted, 10 trains short-terminated and five trains short-originated on October 20 following the accident 

highlights

  • Oct 20, 07:37 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Navjot Kaur Sidhu told CNN-News 18: "You will soon get all videos. I have records of all announcements. You'll very soon get the video [footage that shows] that there was an announcement from the stage not to go there. The investigation has to be logical, ethical and fair"

  • Oct 20, 07:34 PM (IST)

    Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal told CNN-News 18: "The present government is calling it a natural disaster instead of setting an example. This is not a natural disaster; this is massacre. No FIR is being registered on victims’ statement. An inquiry should happen out of Punjab under a high court."

    "This is a clear-cut cover-up operation. Mrs. Sidhu and Sidhu sahab should be part of the FIR. Fresh FIR should be registered on the statement of victims. Statement of victims not being taken but statement of police is being taken so that it can be managed. There should be no politics… Guilty should not be spared," he added.

  • Oct 20, 06:18 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 04:36 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 04:33 PM (IST)

    Shivala Railway Crossing was vandalised by unidentified persons last night after the Amritsar train accident, reports ANI. Jaspal Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Government Railway Police, says, "Window panes were vandalised last night. We found it today. Cabin man was also thrashed."

  • Oct 20, 03:09 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 01:25 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Punjab CM orders an immediate release of Rs 3 crore to DC Amritsar for payment of ex-gratia to the families of the deceased, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 20, 01:11 PM (IST)

    "When a tragedy occurs the entire administration gets involved. We have come here as soon as we could come. Today, the entire cabinet of Punjab is here," Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said. 

  • Oct 20, 01:10 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Residents stage protest at accident site

    Scores of people on October 20 staged a sit-in on the railway tracks where 61 people were mowed down by a train during a Dussehra event. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded action against the train driver.

    One of the protesters alleged the train passed the area at a high speed and that the driver did not slow down the train despite the presence of a large crowd. (PTI)

  • Oct 20, 11:39 AM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Amritsar train accident where the DMU train ran over people who were watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar yesterday, claiming 58 lives, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 20, 11:22 AM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 11:22 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Due to train accident on Amritsar-Manawala section, 10 Mail Express trains, 27 passenger trains have been cancelled, 16 trains diverted, 10 Mail Express trains and 2 passenger trains are short terminated and 6 Mail Express trains, short originated, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 20, 11:20 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh being briefed by the Crisis Management Group on relief and rehabilitation measures in Amritsar, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 20, 11:06 AM (IST)

    39 of those killed in Amritsar train accident identified: Officials

    Thirty-nine of the 61 people killed in the train accident near here have been identified so far, reports PTI quoting officials. The injured have been admitted to seven hospitals, they said.

    Read the full report here. 

  • Oct 20, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Accident should not be politicised: Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Punjab minister and local MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu said the mowing down of 61 Dussehra revelers by a train was an accident and that nobody had done it intentionally. He, however, said there was a 'big negligence' and asked his detractors not to do politics over the incident.

    "It was an unfortunate incident. I talked to few people who told me that some people were standing on the rail track and some were sitting on a stone near the track," the minister told reporters.

    Read the full report here. 

  • Oct 20, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Heavy police deployment at train accident site in Amritsar

    Punjab Police commandos and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed at the site of a train accident, which claimed 61 lives, to manage a huge crowd on October 20. A heavy police deployment has been made to keep the situation in order. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will visit the site later in the day. (PTI)

  • Oct 20, 10:13 AM (IST)

    Railways was not intimated about Dussehra event near tracks: Lohani 

    The railways was not intimated about a Dussehra event along the tracks that led to the deaths of at least 61 people in Amritsar, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said in a statement.
     

  • Oct 20, 09:56 AM (IST)

    Railways was not intimated about Dussehra event near tracks, says Lohani

    The railways was not intimated about a Dussehra event along the tracks that led to the deaths of at least 61 people in Amritsar, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said in a statement. He said that the accident occurred at a stretch between two stations -- Amritsar and Manawala, and not at a level crossing.

    "At midsections, trains run at their assigned speed and people are not expected to be on the tracks. At midsections, there is no railway staff posted. We have staff at level crossings whose job is to regulate traffic," he said, explaining why the railways was not alerted about the congregation by its staff. (PTI)

  • Oct 20, 09:52 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves from Delhi for Amritsar, reports CNN News18. 

  • Oct 20, 09:52 AM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 09:15 AM (IST)

    Train accident: 7 of the injured in critical conditions 

    Seven of the 70-odd people injured in a train accident near here were in critical conditions, officials said on October 20. At least 61 people were killed on October 19 evening after a crowd of Dussehra revelers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Joda Phatak. (PTI)
     

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.