Amritsar Train Accident Highlights: At least 58 dead; CM Amarinder Singh orders magisterial inquiry

Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal told CNN-News 18: "The present government is calling it a natural disaster instead of setting an example. This is not a natural disaster; this is massacre. No FIR is being registered on victims’ statement. An inquiry should happen out of Punjab under a high court."

"This is a clear-cut cover-up operation. Mrs. Sidhu and Sidhu sahab should be part of the FIR. Fresh FIR should be registered on the statement of victims. Statement of victims not being taken but statement of police is being taken so that it can be managed. There should be no politics… Guilty should not be spared," he added.