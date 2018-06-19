All you need to know about our desi navigation system — NavIC

You will soon be able to use India's own navigation system — NavIC — to look for directions on your smartphones or cars as the country is all set to roll out its desi version.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been working on a regional satellite navigation system called Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) or NavIC to meet user requirements of positioning, navigation and timing services.

Here's all you need to know about India's NavIC:

> NavIC, abbreviation for ‘Navigation with Indian Constellation’, is designed to provide accurate position information to users within the country.

> The navigation system will help in terrestrial, aerial and marine navigation. It will also help people track vehicles, manage fleets and disasters as well as map and capture geological data.

> The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) will work through a constellation of seven satellites. These seven satellites are currently functioning satisfactorily from their designated orbital positions.

> India's desi navigation will challenge foreign GPS systems as it is considered to be more accurate with a position accuracy of five metres. The GPS has a position accuracy of 20-30 metres.

> The navigation satellite covers only India and its surroundings within 1,500 kilometres from the country's border.

> The Request for Proposal (RFP) has been called to start the implementation of NavIC. Once it is launched officially, the platform will be popularized, according to IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney.

> The cost of this indigenous navigation system is believed to be around Rs 1,400 crore.

> The NavIC can be embedded on chips and other devices as well as on vehicle navigation systems.

> With this, India will enter the club of select countries which have their own positioning systems such as America (GPS), Russia (GLONASS) and European Union (Galileo).