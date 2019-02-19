Air show tragedies: A look at deadly fighter jet crashes in history

One pilot was killed due to injuries, while the other ejected safely after two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed in Bengaluru on February 19. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 A day before the opening of the 2019 Aero India show, two Surya Kiran jets of the Indian Air Force crashed during rehearsal, wherein one pilot died due to injuries on the other ejected safely. The incident happened near the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on February 19. Here are four similar tragic incidents. (Image: PTI) 2/5 Shoreham Airshow disaster: Eleven men died when a vintage single-seater Hawker Hunter jet failed to pull out of a loop-the-loop stunt at the Shoreham Airshow in West Sussex on August 22, 2015. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 Flanker crash: One of the deadliest air show accidents in history occurred at the Sknyliv airfield near Lviv, Ukraine. A Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 Flanker crashed during a routine on July 27, 2002. The two pilots ejected safely, but 77 people were killed and over 500 injured as the jets crash landed into a crowd of spectators. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 Ramstein Airshow disaster: Three Italian Aermacchi MB-339 fighter jets collide mid-air at the Ramstein air base in Germany, killing 70 people and causing serious injuries to 346 others on ground. The tragic incident took place on August 28, 1988. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/5 Sacramento Canadair Sabre accident: Twenty-two people died when a Sabre MK5 jet failed to take off from the runway at California's Executive Airport during an air show and crashed into an Ice Cream Parlour on September 24, 1972. Twelve of the victims were children. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:12 pm