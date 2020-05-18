App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrives in Budhana for Eid with family, placed under 14-day home quarantine

Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town here from Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.

He said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.

Close

However, they have been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine, Singh said.

related news

Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid with his family.

He, however, said the actor will not meet anyone outside the family in the wake of the situation arising out of coronavirus.

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #Eid #India #Nawazuddin Siddiqui #quarantine

