English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Can strong Q2 business update turn the tide for Paytm?
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Accelerate relief work in flood-affected areas: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

    Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to remain in the field to oversee the relief work in the districts affected by the unseasonal and excessive rains and conduct inspections in the waterlogged areas, an officials spokesperson said here.

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
    Flood

    Flood

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday directed officials to speed up the relief work in the districts affected by unseasonal heavy rains in the state.

    Adityanath has also directed officials to remain in the field to oversee the relief work in the districts affected by the unseasonal and excessive rains and conduct inspections in the waterlogged areas, an officials spokesperson said here.

    The chief minister also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to people in the flood-affected areas, take them to safe places and make proper arrangements for their stay and food.

    Unseasonal rains have been lashing various districts of Uttar Pradesh for the past several days, causing floods and waterlogging in many places.

    He has also directed the officers of all concerned departments including Revenue, Police, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Urban Development, Medical and Health, and Animal Husbandry to be active in conducting relief operations.

    Close

    In waterlogged areas, pumps should be used to flush out the water in the affected areas, he said.

    According to a report by the Relief Commissioner's office, at present more than 650 villages in 16 districts are affected by floods in the state. About 5.8 lakh people have been affected due to the inundation.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #floods #India #UP CM #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 11:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.