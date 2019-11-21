App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAI to prepare detailed report on Mandi airport project within a week: Himachal Pradesh CM

After meeting Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, Thakur confirmed that the Centre has given a green signal for construction of the airport, an official spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the Airport Authority of India (AAI) will prepare a detailed project report within a week on the construction of an airport in Mandi, his home district.

After meeting Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, Thakur confirmed that the Centre has given a green signal for construction of the airport, an official spokesperson said.

The state government and the AAI will form a joint venture to develop the upcoming airport, he said.

Close
While the AAI will prepare the project report, the state government would expedite the land acquisition process, the spokesperson said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 08:35 am

tags #AAI #Current Affairs #India #Mandi airport

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.