AAI to prepare detailed report on Mandi airport project within a week: Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the Airport Authority of India (AAI) will prepare a detailed project report within a week on the construction of an airport in Mandi, his home district.

After meeting Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, Thakur confirmed that the Centre has given a green signal for construction of the airport, an official spokesperson said.

The state government and the AAI will form a joint venture to develop the upcoming airport, he said.