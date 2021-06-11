7th pay commission DA, DR arrears: Date for Centre, government servants' body meet fixed

Finance Ministry (Image: PTI)

Central government servants' (CGS) representative body National Council of JCM, officials from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), and the Finance Ministry will meet on June 26, mainly to discuss the 7th pay commission Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears payment to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) benefits of the retired union government employees.

The meeting will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary. It was scheduled for May 8, but was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

“In this meeting, we will discuss the DA arrears and DR arrears payment due for January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, to central government servants and central government pensioners, respectively,” Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM was quoted as saying by Mint.

About 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh central government pensioners stand to benefit.

The Centre has that it will restore DA and DR benefit of central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021, but there is no official statement in regard to three DA and DR arrears payment installments.