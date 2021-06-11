MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

7th pay commission DA, DR arrears: Date for Centre, government servants' body meet fixed

The Centre has said that it will restore DA and DR benefit of central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021, but there is no official statement in regard to three DA and DR arrears payment instalments.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
Finance Ministry (Image: PTI)

Finance Ministry (Image: PTI)

Central government servants' (CGS) representative body National Council of JCM, officials from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), and the Finance Ministry will meet on June 26, mainly to discuss the 7th pay commission Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears payment to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) benefits of the retired union government employees.

The meeting will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary. It was scheduled for May 8, but was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

“In this meeting, we will discuss the DA arrears and DR arrears payment due for January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, to central government servants and central government pensioners, respectively,” Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM was quoted as saying by Mint.

About 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh central government pensioners stand to benefit.

The Centre has that it will restore DA and DR benefit of central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021, but there is no official statement in regard to three DA and DR arrears payment installments.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #7th Pay Commission #India
first published: Jun 11, 2021 09:21 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey