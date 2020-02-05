App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5-year jail term, Rs 50 lakh fine for ads promoting skin fairness, govt proposes

The draft bill proposes extremely stringent penalties compared to the current law

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has proposed to amend the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

As per the draft bill prepared by the government, it could slap a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh and imprisonment up to five years for advertisements promoting pharmaceutical products for fairness of skin, deafness, improvement of height, hair loss or greying, obesity, among others.

Under the new draft of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh and up to two years’ imprisonment has been proposed in the case of first offense. In the case of a subsequent conviction, imprisonment may extend to five years and the fine, up to Rs 50 lakh.

Close

In the current law, the first offence subjects to imprisonment up to six months, with or without a fine, and up to one year for a second time conviction.

related news

The present law identifies ‘magic remedy’ in the form of a talisman, mantra, kavacha, and any other charm of any kind which is alleged to possess miraculous powers for or in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of any disease in human beings or animals or for affecting or influencing in any way the structure or any organic function of the body of human beings or animals.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it is proposing the amendment “in order to keep pace with changing time and technology.”

The draft amendments also proposes to expand the definition of an advertisement to “any audio or visual publicity, representation, endorsement or pronouncement made by means of light, sound, smoke, gas, print, electronic media, internet or website and includes any notice, circular, label, wrapper, invoice, banner, poster or such other documents: Provided that label or wrapper is an advertisement only if it contains any information or claim other than provided in the rules.”

In the draft bill, the ministry has proposed to prohibit advertisements of medicines and products purported to cure “any” of the 78 diseases, disorders or conditions it has specified. The previous Act had 54 such diseases, disorders and conditions.

The ministry has decided to solicit suggestions, comments or objections from the public or stakeholders with regard to the said draft Bill. It may be forwarded within 45 days, says the ministry.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #beauty #Health #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.