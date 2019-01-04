4,677 PMBJP Kendras functional across the country as of 2018-end: Govt

A total of 4,677 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras were functional across the country by the end of 2018, providing quality generic medicines at affordable prices to the patients, Parliament was informed.

Unbranded generic medicines worth Rs 417 crore have been sold through PMBJP Kendras from inception of the scheme till the end of December 2018, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"As on 31.12.2018, 4,677 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana' (PMBJP) Kendras are functional in 35 States/UTs of the country," he said.

Under the scheme, unbranded generic medicines of good quality are made available through PMBJP Kendras. In order to ensure quality of medicines sold through the Kendras, the medicines are procured only from WHO-GMP certified manufacturers, Mandaviya said.

The product basket of the scheme covers more than 800 medicines and 154 surgicals and consumables covering 23 major therapeutic groups such as anti-infectives, anti-diabetics, cardiovasculars, anti-cancers, gastro-intestinal medicines among others, he added.

"The maximum retail price (MRP) of a medicine sold through PMBJP outlets is fixed in such a way that it is at least 50 percent below the average MRP of corresponding top three brands of that medicine," Mandaviya said.