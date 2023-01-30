English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Watch Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya now.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    26,074 govt jobs given in just 10 months: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

    Addressing a gathering here at the local Municipal Bhawan during a function to hand over appointment letters to 188 Junior Engineers, the chief minister said that ”the state is witnessing a new revolution where the youth are being empowered with government jobs.”

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government has given 26,074 jobs to the youth since coming to power 10 months ago.

    Addressing a gathering here at the local Municipal Bhawan during a function to hand over appointment letters to 188 Junior Engineers, the chief minister said that ”the state is witnessing a new revolution where the youth are being empowered with government jobs.”

    As many as 26,074 jobs have been given in the last 10 months based on merit with a completely transparent recruitment process, he said, adding this is just the beginning as more jobs will be given in coming days, he said. Mann said that while the other parties made promises to the people in the run-up of the polls in the state last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had guaranteed to deliver those promises.

    ”One by one all these guarantees are being fulfilled,” he said. AAP came to power in the state in March last year. He further said that the state government also fulfilled the guarantee of giving 300 units of free electricity per month from July 1 last year.