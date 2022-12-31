English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    1,600 workers at AMU on strike over non-payment of salary

    The protest, which was reported to be peaceful, entered its second day on Saturday.

    PTI
    December 31, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
    Aligarh Muslim University

    Aligarh Muslim University

    Administrative work at the Aligarh Muslim University remained hamstrung on Saturday as nearly 1,600 non-teaching employees carried on their protest on Saturday over the non-payment of their wages.

    The protest, which was reported to be peaceful, entered its second day on Saturday.

    The protesters, most of them temporary workers employed on a daily wage basis, gathered near the Vice Chancellor's office on Saturday to convey their pain.

    According to authorities, security arrangements at all the entry points of the campus have been beefed up as a precautionary measure.

    Rihan Ahmad, the secretary of the Technical Staff Association of the University, told reporters that about 1,600 non-teaching temporary staff have not received their last months salary.

    Ahmed said that a large section of the protesting staff has been working on a temporary basis for as long as a decade and AMU relies heavily on them for a lot of its work.

    AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem told the media that the representatives of the protesting staff are in touch with top university officials and "efforts are on to resolve this issue."
    PTI
    Tags: #Aligarh Muslim University #non-payment of salary #Protests in AMU
    first published: Dec 31, 2022 04:58 pm