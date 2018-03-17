App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

100 Left organisations to hold protest in state capitals against Modi govt on May 23

More than 100 Left-affiliated organisations will hold marches in all state capitals on May 23 to protest the Centre's policies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than 100 Left-affiliated organisations will hold marches in all state capitals on May 23 to protest the Centre's policies.

The 'Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan' (JEJAA), an umbrella organisation consisting of trade unions, peasant organisations, agricultural workers, state and central government employees, bank and insurance workers, college and university teachers, students, women, dalits, adivasis and environmentalists, would observe 'Protest Day' on May 23.

"Taking further the recent struggle of the peasantry and the workers and various other sections of the people, JEJAA has decided to launch struggle on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the NDA government," Hannan Mollah, member of the coordination committee told reporters.

"On May 23, JEJAA will organise massive mobilisation at all state capitals including Delhi to observe the protest day," Mollah said.

The protest day would mark the launch of a series of campaigns with the aim of making the government accountable for the "devastating" impact of its policies and "betraying" the people, especially the women and youth, by its false promises, the leaders of the coordination committee said.

After the successful farmer's march in Maharashtra organised by the All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which is also part of JEJAA, leaders feel that only the Left organisations can mobilise people to take on the BJP government.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC