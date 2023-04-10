 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
To keep your teeth squeaky clean, add a water flosser to your oral health routine

Nivedita
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

Tips and tricks for best oral hygiene routine: Say goodbye to plaque and tartar with this quick, convenient, and effective alternative to traditional flossing

Water flossing is a quick, convenient, painless, and effective, way to maintain oral hygiene (Image: Freepik)

Looking for a quickfire solution to stop plaque or tartar impacting your healthy gum? You'd think brushing twice a day will be enough.

The answer, however, is both yes and no. While brushing your teeth twice a day is crucial, as most dentists will suggest, it doesn’t provide the comprehensive cleaning your teeth and gums need. What you need is a water flosser, often referred to as an oral irrigator or dental water jet. It could be a game-changer in achieving cleaner and healthier teeth within minutes, vouch most dental experts.

What is water flossing