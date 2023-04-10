To keep your teeth squeaky clean, add a water flosser to your oral health routine

Looking for a quickfire solution to stop plaque or tartar impacting your healthy gum? You'd think brushing twice a day will be enough.

The answer, however, is both yes and no. While brushing your teeth twice a day is crucial, as most dentists will suggest, it doesn’t provide the comprehensive cleaning your teeth and gums need. What you need is a water flosser, often referred to as an oral irrigator or dental water jet. It could be a game-changer in achieving cleaner and healthier teeth within minutes, vouch most dental experts.

What is water flossing

It is a process that uses a specialised device that delivers a steady stream of water to clean in between teeth and along the gum line. This process is particularly effective for people with braces, implants, or other dental appliances that can make traditional flossing difficult or uncomfortable.

Benefits of water flossing

Dr Rajani Vuppalapati, BDS, MDS- Periodontology, Gums specialist, and Implantologist, says water flossing is an essential tool for maintaining healthier and brighter teeth. "Its ability to remove plaque and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas, brighten teeth, reduce inflammation, and provide comfort for those with sensitive teeth or gums makes it a valuable addition to any oral hygiene routine," she says.

That's not all. Water flossing could also be a good tool to have brighter teeth: The pressurized water stream can help remove surface stains on the teeth caused by food and drink.

Another benefit of water flossing is that it helps reduce inflammation and improve overall gum health. The pressurised water stream can gently massage the gums, increasing blood flow and reduce inflammation. This can lead to healthier, pinker gums that are less prone to bleeding or sensitivity. It is a good option for people with sensitive teeth or gums.

Go for the best flosser

Prashant Patil, Co-founder of the brand Oracura, which deals with water flossers, suggests caution and proper research before buying one. Says he, "Unlike traditional flossing, which can be time-consuming, uncomfortable, and inconvenient, a water flosser is a user-friendly and hassle-free alternative. It's quick, convenient, painless, and effective, making it easy to use it daily. Many models come with multiple pressure settings, allowing you to customise your dental cleaning ritual based on your needs and preferences. When choosing a flosser, check its water reservoir capacity, the number of pressure settings, tip compatibility and portability etc. Investing in a high-quality water flosser ensures a customisd dental cleaning experience that suits unique oral hygiene needs. For example, some models come with specialised tips designed for cleaning braces, bridges, crowns or implants."

Keep in mind

● Start with the lowest pressure setting if you have never used a water flosser before, gradually increasing it as needed.

● Direct the stream of water at a 90-degree angle to your teeth to ensure that the water reaches between your teeth and along the gum line.

● Focus on one area at a time, directing the stream of water at one tooth at a time.