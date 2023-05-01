 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to lose weight: If you are dieting for fitness, seeing someone eating makes you eat less

The Conversation
May 01, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

Weight loss tips: Having difficulty sticking to your healthy diet plan? Try this weight loss trick. The mere sight of someone eating junk food is enough to put dieters off it, at least for some time.

Some studies have indicated that consumption imagery could cause people to wrongly recall having eaten the food on display. (Image: Pixabay)

One evening, at home. You’re sat comfortably on the sofa, watching your favourite TV show. An ad comes up, showing a scrumptious burger in its full glory. The camera zooms into each ingredient: the crisp salad; the tender meat; the rich, creamy sauce; the crunchy French fries, and one person enjoying this delightful flavour range. You think to yourself that your diet is about to take a hit. But we beg to differ.

In a series of studies published in the Journal of Public Policy & Marketing, we found advertisements showing people eating junk food prompted people on a diet to eat less. While this may seem counterintuitive, these findings are in line with previous research on mental imagery. Recent studies show merely imagining ourselves carrying out actions or experiencing emotions activates similar neural networks to those linked with their actual performance or experience.

What happens when we imagine ourselves eating?