 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

How to keep your eyes healthy: Add carrots, amla and green tea to your diet plan to improve eyesight

Nivi Shrivastava
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

How to improve eyesight naturally: Maintaining a healthy diet with nutrient-rich foods like leafy greens, carrots, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits, berries, nuts, and fish can support eye health.

To maintain good eyesight, it's important to consume a diet rich in nutrients that support eye health (Image: Pixabay)

With everything becoming virtual with AI, social media, and hours of screen time at work, the sensory organ that ends up working overtime is our pair of eyes. Considered the most delicate yet sensitive organ in the human body, the functionality of the eye depends on how well you take care of it through healthy diet and lifestyle habits. It becomes even more critical because of the harsh summer and the heatwave conditions prevailing all over the country. Due to the lack of hydration, excessive smoking, or improper protection from sunlight, the eyes are most prone to damage in the summer season. Here are some healthy food and drinks that you can include in your diet for better eyes and improved vision.

1. Healthy diet for eyes

Green tea and carrot juice are considered good for eye health

To maintain good eyesight, it's important to consume a diet rich in nutrients that support eye health. Foods like leafy greens, carrots, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits, berries, nuts, and fish are all healthy options. For young people who spend a lot of time on screens, a diet high in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E, and omega-3 fatty acids is recommended. Suggests Dr Deepti Mehta, Consultant Ophthalmology at Care Hospitals, Hyderabad, “Some healthy food and drink ideas for improving eyesight include dark leafy greens, such as kale and spinach, as well as carrots, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits, berries, almonds, and fatty fish like salmon. Green tea and carrot juice are also great options. It's also important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.”