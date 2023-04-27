How to keep your eyes healthy: Add carrots, amla and green tea to your diet plan to improve eyesight

With everything becoming virtual with AI, social media, and hours of screen time at work, the sensory organ that ends up working overtime is our pair of eyes. Considered the most delicate yet sensitive organ in the human body, the functionality of the eye depends on how well you take care of it through healthy diet and lifestyle habits. It becomes even more critical because of the harsh summer and the heatwave conditions prevailing all over the country. Due to the lack of hydration, excessive smoking, or improper protection from sunlight, the eyes are most prone to damage in the summer season. Here are some healthy food and drinks that you can include in your diet for better eyes and improved vision.

1. Healthy diet for eyes

Green tea and carrot juice are considered good for eye health

To maintain good eyesight, it's important to consume a diet rich in nutrients that support eye health. Foods like leafy greens, carrots, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits, berries, nuts, and fish are all healthy options. For young people who spend a lot of time on screens, a diet high in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E, and omega-3 fatty acids is recommended. Suggests Dr Deepti Mehta, Consultant Ophthalmology at Care Hospitals, Hyderabad, “Some healthy food and drink ideas for improving eyesight include dark leafy greens, such as kale and spinach, as well as carrots, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits, berries, almonds, and fatty fish like salmon. Green tea and carrot juice are also great options. It's also important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.”

2. Natural boosters for the eyes Citrus fruits like amla are considered very good for the eyes, especially in diabetic retinopathy conditions (Image: Pixabay) Related stories QP Pharmachem denies contamination charge, says WHO tested 'expired' cough syrup samples

Here's why overeating mangoes in summer is not good for your health Some of the most popular foods that are known to work wonders for weak eyes are Amla (Indian gooseberry), ghee, rock salt, honey, raisins, and almonds. Vitamin C plays a significant role in maintaining retinal cells and also in promoting healthy capillaries, so citrus fruits like amla are considered very good for the eyes, especially in diabetic retinopathy conditions. The polyphenolic phytonutrients in raisins help get rid of the free radicals that harm vision and cause degeneration of the eye muscles. This helps to improve the vision and overall health of the eyesight. Certified nutrition coach Tanisha Bawa, founder of TAN 365, shares the list of foods to consume for better eyesight. She says, “Include raw red peppers, they are rich in vitamins A, C, and E and keep your eyes healthy. Do include nuts that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and also have vitamin E which can protect your eyes from age-related damage. You could start incorporating walnuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, etc. into your diet. Add leafy green vegetables that are rich in both lutein and zeaxanthin. They are also a good source of eye-friendly vitamin C and can be found in spinach and kale, which you can consume in smoothies.” Orange-coloured fruits and vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, cantaloupe, mangos, and apricots are high in beta-carotene, a form of vitamin A that helps with night vision, and enhances your eyes' ability to adjust to darkness. Tanisha adds, “One sweet potato is more than enough as it has more than half the vitamin C you need in a day and a little bit of vitamin E too. Additionally, your retinas need two types of omega-3 fatty acids to work right: DHA and EPA. Low levels of these fatty acids have been linked to dry eyes. Fatty fish such as salmon is a good source to keep it healthy.” 3. Workout for the eyes Additionally, along with a nutritious diet, taking frequent breaks from screens to give your eyes a rest is crucial. Every 20 minutes, take a break and look away from the screen for 20 seconds, focusing on something at least 20 feet away. Dr Deepti Mehta suggests some quick eye exercises and techniques that can be incorporated into your day for better vision. She says, “Include palming, which involves rubbing your hands together to create warmth and then placing them over your eyes for a few minutes to relax them. Eye rotations are also beneficial - simply look up, then down, and repeat in a circular motion. Finally, focusing on distant objects for a few seconds at a time can help to reduce eye strain.”

Nivi Shrivastava is a Delhi-based journalist who writes on lifestyle, health and travel. Views expressed are personal