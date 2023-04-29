 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | How not to let your online self take over your offline world

Apr 29, 2023 / 09:32 PM IST

Is your offline self now catering to your online persona? You may want to dial it back.

The problem with online personas is the same as the problem with offline personas: you start buying into the myth of yourself and so you get stuck there. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

There is a tone you use online that your followers are accustomed to by now. It could be serious, full of gravitas, philosophical, or offering sane advice on boostrapping, getting funding, making a pitch or working with start-ups. It could be cheerful banter and memes, making you sound like an easy-going fun guy. Perhaps you’re very intellectually analysing the books you read and the shows you watch. Perhaps you’re nationalist. Or a liberal. Or an activist. Or are just deeply concerned about wildlife, the planet or veganism. One person I follow on Instagram just changes into a new outfit every day which shouldn’t be a thing because that’s what everyone everywhere does, just privately, but that’s what they’re known for now. Whatever you have decided your persona is, that’s what people think you are. And sure, they can buy into that image because they don’t really know you. But the question is are you buying into that image of yourself?

There’s a danger in believing you are who you say you are. Because, let’s face it, most of us are not. Even Nigella Lawson isn’t the smiling domestic goddess baking and hosting packed dinner tables, all achieved in a silk dressing gown at the snap of a finger. There is struggle, and bad hair days and burnt roux, and mismatched and chipped crockery and unpainted nails and no mood for anything but instanoodles. For everyone. However, the pressure of the online space isn’t only restricted to the images you put out of exotic holidays and parties and great food. It’s also in tone and image. You’re saying a whole lot about who you are and when you believe the image, you also start investing in that image, putting money, time and effort into justifying or sustaining the idea of who you are.