Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sandeep Rao: The journey from professor to a successful trader

Find out more about his journey to understand how he managed the mechanics of index movement to trade successfully.

Moneycontrol News

Sandeep Rao dropped out of his PhD and teaching assignment to pursue a career in the market.

He started off by investing, and then moved to trade in futures and options using data science to find a method through the madness.

Find out more about his exciting journey to understand how he managed the mechanics of index movement to trade successfully.

Watch this video for more.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 09:27 pm

tags #futures #Nifty #options #QuickTakes #trading #video

