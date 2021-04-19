MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.

eye-on-india

Razorpay raises $160 mn, valuation trebles to $3 bn in six months: Watch interview with co-founder Harshil Mathur

The funding boom continues for the Indian startup ecosystem. Digital payments and business banking platform Razorpay said it has raised $160 million in its Series E round of funding, at a valuation of $3 billion, barely six months after it raised funding that valued it at a billion dollar, underlining the huge funding interest in the current environment. In an interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth, Razorpay co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur said the money will be used to expand its digital payments business in South East Asia, make acquisitions and build out its neo banking platform, with plans to hire over 600 employees. The round was co-led by its existing investors GIC and Sequoia India, with Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, and Tiger Global also participating.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.