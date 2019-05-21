Political Bazaar | What did BJP and Congress get right and where did they go wrong

The majority of the exit polls have predicted that the NDA will get a majority in the Lok Sabha. The counting day is scheduled to be held on May 23.

To understand the highs and lows of the BJP and Congress campaign, Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian chats with Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary; BJP spokesperson, Syed Zafar Islam and Congress spokesperson, Vinayak Dalmia