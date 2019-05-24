App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | The road ahead for the Congress

So what is the road ahead for the grand old party? Does the leadership need to introspect and make tectonic changes? Pallavi Ghosh, Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian give their insights.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress failed to make an impact in these elections, they won only 52 seats while the BJP was able to cross the 300 seat-mark on its own.

The BJP increased their tally by 20 seats compared to the previous election and the Congress only managed to win 8 more seats compared to 2014 election.

So what is the road ahead for the grand old party? Does the leadership need to introspect and make tectonic changes? CNN News18 Politics Editor Pallavi Ghosh,  Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian give their insights.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Election #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.