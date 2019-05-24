Political Bazaar | The road ahead for the Congress

The Congress failed to make an impact in these elections, they won only 52 seats while the BJP was able to cross the 300 seat-mark on its own.

The BJP increased their tally by 20 seats compared to the previous election and the Congress only managed to win 8 more seats compared to 2014 election.

So what is the road ahead for the grand old party? Does the leadership need to introspect and make tectonic changes? CNN News18 Politics Editor Pallavi Ghosh, Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury and Viju Cherian give their insights.