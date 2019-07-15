App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | Key developments in the Karnataka political crisis

Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian and Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN News18 analyse the situation unraveling in Karnataka.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that a floor test will be held in the Karnataka Assembly on July 18.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, BJP had won 104 seats, Congress had won 80 seats and JD(S) had won 37 seats. Congress and JD(S) formed an alliance to rule the state with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister.

Currently, BJP has 105 MLAs along with 2 Independent MLAs who have also pledged support. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted then the alliance's tally will come down to 100.

Close
Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian and Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN News18 analyse the situation unraveling in Karnataka.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Karnataka #Politics #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.