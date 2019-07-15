Political Bazaar | Key developments in the Karnataka political crisis

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that a floor test will be held in the Karnataka Assembly on July 18.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, BJP had won 104 seats, Congress had won 80 seats and JD(S) had won 37 seats. Congress and JD(S) formed an alliance to rule the state with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister.

Currently, BJP has 105 MLAs along with 2 Independent MLAs who have also pledged support. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted then the alliance's tally will come down to 100.

