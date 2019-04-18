Modi government report card: All about farm distress

As the second phase voting is underway to elect India's 17th Lok Sabha, Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary examines the schemes and policies of the NDA government introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the third of this seven-part series, we take a look at India's farm crisis. There have been multiple farmer protests during the tenure of the NDA government. Production and import have increased to the extent that the farmers get low returns, which sometimes amount to nothing.

However, this has not been unique to the NDA government; the previous UPA regime also struggled with farm crisis.