you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Volatile week on D-Street, nervousness prevails

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action as well as shares cues for the next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It was a volatile week for markets. For the week, the Nifty and Sensex ended over half a percent lower. Tensions between the US and Iran have led to high volatility in Crude oil prices as well.

Fund flows too have not been encouraging. US Fed indicating a dovish stance however led to positive spike across global markets.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action as well as shares cues for the next week.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 10:42 pm

tags #Market news #stocks #video

