you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Near-term trend may be downwards

Nifty Bank slipped 4.5% for the week, the biggest fall seen in 11 months. Midcap index was down 3% for the week.

Markets ended in the negative for second week in a row despite seeing a smart recovery on August 23 on hopes of rollback of FPI surcharge.

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps up the week's market action and shares cues to watchout for in the upcoming week.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #stocks #video

