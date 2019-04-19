Markets@Moneycontrol │ Markets Touch Record High

Benchmark indices clocked in all-time high levels as financials, positive trade data and monsoon forecast bring in cheer.

FII's continue to infuse money into Indian equities. Focus on earnings as IT, banks and oil and gas major Reliance Industries report their Q4 results. Second phase of polling records 66% voter turnout.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action and shares cues for the next week.