you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol │ Markets Touch Record High

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action and shares cues for the next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Benchmark indices clocked in all-time high levels as financials, positive trade data and monsoon forecast bring in cheer.

FII's continue to infuse money into Indian equities. Focus on earnings as IT, banks and oil and gas major Reliance Industries report their Q4 results. Second phase of polling records 66% voter turnout.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action and shares cues for the next week.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 09:42 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #Markets@moneycontrol #stocks #video

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

