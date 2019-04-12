Markets@Moneycontrol │ Markets consolidate

Benchmark indices saw profit-booking and consolidation this week.

Markets did not get enthused by election manifestos of parties or the 1st phase of elections. FIIs continue to pour money in Indian equities.

All eyes on corporate earnings as bellwether IT companies TCS and Infosys report March quarter earnings. Will earnings bring cheer to D-street ?

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps the week's market action and shares cues for the next week.