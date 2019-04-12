App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol │ Markets consolidate

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps the week's market action and shares cues for the next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices saw profit-booking and consolidation this week.

Markets did not get enthused by election manifestos of parties or the 1st phase of elections. FIIs continue to pour money in Indian equities.

All eyes on corporate earnings as bellwether IT companies TCS and Infosys report March quarter earnings. Will earnings bring cheer to D-street ?

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps the week's market action and shares cues for the next week.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #stocks #video

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC: Russell powers KKR innings as ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur tur ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Kalank: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt show off their first class bhangra ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

Vote For Me or Face Divine Displeasure, Says Sakshi Maharaj

'Prefix Mujahid to Name': In Fight Against Communal Hatred, Srinagar's ...

Donald Trump Says He Considered Daughter Ivanka for Head of World Bank

Woman Files For Divorce After Husband Refuses To Shave, Bathe For Days ...

Naresh Goyal Puts in Bid for Jet Airways

IPL 2019 | Desperate RCB Aim to Snap Winless Streak Against Punjab

MGP Withdraws Support To Goa BJP, Joins Hands With Congress for LS Pol ...

Modi Biopic an Inspiring Story, Not Political Propaganda: Producer to ...

IPL 2019 | ‘Excited to Join Virat, AB And The Boys!’ – Steyn’s ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi asks "Why fake liberals are abs ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

BJP struggles to assuage hurt Dalit pride in Gujarat's Junagarh; Una f ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Ex-CJI Dipak Misra's argument in favour of non-criminalisation of mari ...

Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

TCS vs Infosys: Software majors beat revenue, profit estimates, but mi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.