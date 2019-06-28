Macro@Moneycontrol │ Two years of GST

Inspired by the idea of one nation one tax, GST replaced 17 taxes
On July 1, 2019 is when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) completes two years since it came into effect. Although, early jitters have given way to general acceptance.Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to discuss two years on, what’s been achieved, the successes, failures and what lies ahead for GST.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:20 pm