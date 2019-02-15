Macro@Moneycontrol | PM Shram Yogi Maandhan

Interim Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal announced the national pension scheme called Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan in the interim budget 2019.

The scheme has been launched to benefit the unorganised sector workers by providing them pension post-retirement. It is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme that will engage as many as 42 crore workers in the unorganised sector.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol shares insight on how the scheme will be implemented.