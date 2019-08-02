App
Eye on india
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol | How does monsoon deficiency and delay affect the economy?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol joins in to discuss the risks associated with below normal rainfall and the outlook on monsoon rains from here.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite heavy rains across the country for over a week, India has received below average rainfall since the monsoon season began on June 1st.

Jharkhand, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal had received below normal rainfall in July.

We can also expect a new monsoon timetable from the IMD due to climate changes and changes in Indian monsoon patterns.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to discuss the risks associated with below normal rainfall and the outlook on monsoon rains from here.

Watch video for more.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #deficient monsoons #Macro@Moneycontrol #monsoons 2019 #video

