Macro@Moneycontrol | How does monsoon deficiency and delay affect the economy?

Despite heavy rains across the country for over a week, India has received below average rainfall since the monsoon season began on June 1st.

Jharkhand, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal had received below normal rainfall in July.

We can also expect a new monsoon timetable from the IMD due to climate changes and changes in Indian monsoon patterns.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to discuss the risks associated with below normal rainfall and the outlook on monsoon rains from here.