Macro@Moneycontrol │ Election Expenditure

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol shares insight on the finances behind choosing the people's representative.
As India goes to polls in less than a week, it is important to note what does it cost to conduct the world's largest democratic exercise.
This time the six-week long polling exercise is slated to be the most expensive in India's history.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 09:40 pm