Macro@Moneycontrol | SC upholds IBC Amendments

Supreme Court on August 9 upheld the amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that confers them the status of financial creditors under IBC
Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, joins in to tell us how this move will benefit thousands of homebuyers who are waiting to get possession of their homes for over a decade.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 10:36 pm