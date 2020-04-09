App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is.. | Shalini Advani on schooling at home during COVID-19

In this webcast, Dr Shalini Advani shares insights on managing technological changes in education for students and teachers due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Education continuity during the COVID-19 lockdown gets a shot in the arm with collaborative technologies now occupying centre stage.

But is there a conflict, going from no screen time to everything on screens for children? Will distance education become a new normal? How should parents and teachers work in tandem in these challenging times to ensure the holistic development of school children?

Dr Shalini Advani, Director, Pathways School Noida weighs in with her insights on managing change for students and teachers alike in the #WorkFromHome and #SchoolAtHome scenario on this#Webcast with Network 18's Kartik Malhotra.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Hello! this is.. #Schooling At Home #video #Webcast

