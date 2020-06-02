App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello This is... | COVID-19 impact on restaurant industry

Ranveer Brar, Chef & Restaurateur answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The nationwide lockdown for over 50 days caused by the COVID-19 healthcare emergency has hit the restaurant business hard.

As social distancing becomes the norm, how will the experience of eating out be transformed?

How did celebrity chefs spend their lockdown days?

Close

Is this an opportunity for many of them to turn entrepreneurs?

related news

And, will restaurant aggregator apps, and brick and mortar eateries bury the hatchet to find a middle path and evolve together in a post-COVID-19 world?

Ranveer Brar, Chef & Restaurateur, answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdown #restaurants #Webcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.