Hello This is... | COVID-19 impact on restaurant industry

The nationwide lockdown for over 50 days caused by the COVID-19 healthcare emergency has hit the restaurant business hard.

As social distancing becomes the norm, how will the experience of eating out be transformed?

How did celebrity chefs spend their lockdown days?

Is this an opportunity for many of them to turn entrepreneurs?

And, will restaurant aggregator apps, and brick and mortar eateries bury the hatchet to find a middle path and evolve together in a post-COVID-19 world?

Ranveer Brar, Chef & Restaurateur, answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.



