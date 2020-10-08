172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-what-is-the-new-colour-coding-system-for-health-policies-announced-by-irdai-5935891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | What is the new colour-coding system for health policies announced by IRDAI?

In this edition of the Explained series, find out all the details about the new colour-coded health insurance system.

Moneycontrol News

Health insurance policies will soon have a colour-coding system to show whether a product is simple, moderate or complex.

Each health insurance product will be assigned a score as per the product features and the type of covers.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out all the details about the new colour-coded health insurance system.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 10:42 am

