Explained | What are India's first hypersonic missiles?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what hypersonic missiles are.
The Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) was tested using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.
With this, India has become a part of a coveted missile club.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 11:23 am