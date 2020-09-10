172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-what-are-indias-first-hypersonic-missiles-5820411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | What are India's first hypersonic missiles?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what hypersonic missiles are.

Moneycontrol News

The Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) was tested using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

With this, India has become a part of a coveted missile club.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 11:23 am

