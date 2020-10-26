172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-how-to-file-or-revise-your-income-tax-return-6007631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How to file or revise your income tax return

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how to e-file your return and the mistakes to avoid.

Moneycontrol News

For the assessment year 2020-21, the last date to file your income tax returns without penalty is January 31, 2021.

Moreover, anyone can refile an ITR if there has been a mistake or omission in the original tax return under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how to e-file your return and the mistakes to avoid.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Explained #personal finance #Special Videos #videos

