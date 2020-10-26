Explained | How to file or revise your income tax return

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how to e-file your return and the mistakes to avoid.
For the assessment year 2020-21, the last date to file your income tax returns without penalty is January 31, 2021.
Moreover, anyone can refile an ITR if there has been a mistake or omission in the original tax return under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 03:47 pm