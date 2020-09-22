172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-how-a-weather-change-on-sun-can-affect-us-5871261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How a weather change on Sun can affect us

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what is a solar cycle and how it impacts us.

Moneycontrol News

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have announced the commencement of solar cycle 25 on September 15.

The Sun begins a new solar cycle roughly every 11 years.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 06:24 pm

tags #Explained #science #Special Videos #video

