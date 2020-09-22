Explained | How a weather change on Sun can affect us

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what is a solar cycle and how it impacts us.
NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have announced the commencement of solar cycle 25 on September 15.
The Sun begins a new solar cycle roughly every 11 years.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 06:24 pm