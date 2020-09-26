Explained | Here's why the Aircraft (Amendment) Act 2020 was introduced

In this edition of the Explained series, find out why the amendment was introduced and what changes are made in the Aircraft Act, 1934.
The Aircraft (Amendment) Act, 2020 has recently received the assent of the President of India and has come into force.
The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on September 15.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 10:54 am