Explained | Here's why millennials have to work harder to remain middle class

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why the younger generation is more burdened than the previous one.
Some of the richest countries across the world are seeing a shrinking middle class.
The news doesn't bode well for young millennials entering the workforce, according to a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why the younger generation is more burdened than the previous one.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 09:33 pm