Explained | Amazon announces expansion as economies grapple with COVID-19

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how Amazon is operating on a different playing field.
As countries are grappling a pandemic-led economic downturn amid weak demand, pay cuts and job losses, Amazon has announced its expansion across six US cities.
Amazon is planning to add 900,000 square feet of physical office space in New York and five other cities.
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 10:09 am