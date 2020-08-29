172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-amazon-announces-expansion-as-economies-grapple-with-covid-19-5769951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Amazon announces expansion as economies grapple with COVID-19

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how Amazon is operating on a different playing field.

Moneycontrol News

As countries are grappling a pandemic-led economic downturn amid weak demand, pay cuts and job losses, Amazon has announced its expansion across six US cities.

Amazon is planning to add 900,000 square feet of physical office space in New York and five other cities.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how Amazon is operating on a different playing field.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 10:09 am

tags #Amazon #Covid 19 latest news #Explained #Special Videos #video

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.