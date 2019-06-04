App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | What to expect from RBI's credit policy?

Stanford Masters talks to Moneycontrol's research head Madhuchanda Dey about the RBI policy meet.

The RBI's monetary policy meet is taking place on June 6, and analysts expect the central bank to cut repo rate by 25 basis points. RBI may also change its policy stance from neutral to more accomodative.

In this edition of the Editor's Take, Stanford Masters talks to Moneycontrol's research head Madhuchanda Dey about other expected announcements after the policy meet.
